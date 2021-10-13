Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Pickett celebrate the Navy's 246th birthday with a cake cutting ceremony on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. The passing of the cake symbolizes the passing of knowledge and tradition from the oldest sailor to the youngest. The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 17:38
    Photo ID: 6885101
    VIRIN: 211013-M-BY673-1019
    Resolution: 5286x3524
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Cake Cutting
    Navy Birthday
    Sailors
    Task Force Pickett

