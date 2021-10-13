Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Pickett celebrate the Navy's 246th birthday with a cake cutting ceremony on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. The passing of the cake symbolizes the passing of knowledge and tradition from the oldest sailor to the youngest. The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

