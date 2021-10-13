U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Pickett receive a piece of cake during a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. The passing of the cake symbolizes the passing of knowledge and tradition from the oldest sailor to the youngest. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 17:38
|Photo ID:
|6885102
|VIRIN:
|211013-M-BY673-1030
|Resolution:
|5497x3665
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
