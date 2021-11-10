Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks during a breakout session Oct. 11 hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, to discuss recruiting and retention during the Association of the United States Army 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Daniels and Lombardo discussed the challenges of maintaining an all-volunteer force of Citizen-Soldiers. “It really is about changing culture, and that’s one of those things we are trying very, very hard to do,” Daniels sad. “We have to change the conversation; we have to change the culture.” (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

