Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’ [Image 2 of 4]

    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks during a breakout session Oct. 11 hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, to discuss recruiting and retention during the Association of the United States Army 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Daniels and Lombardo discussed the challenges of maintaining an all-volunteer force of Citizen-Soldiers. “It really is about changing culture, and that’s one of those things we are trying very, very hard to do,” Daniels sad. “We have to change the conversation; we have to change the culture.” (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:14
    Photo ID: 6884467
    VIRIN: 211011-A-VX676-007
    Resolution: 2353x2547
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’ [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’
    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’
    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’
    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve&rsquo;s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think &lsquo;upstream&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Jody Daniels
    Walter E. Washington Convention Center
    Andrew Lombardo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT