    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Rigoberto Rodriguez, the U.S. Army Reserve Recruiter of the Year who serves with the Medical Recruiting Brigade, speaks during a breakout session Oct. 11 hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, to discuss recruiting and retention during the Association of the United States Army 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Lombardo discussed the challenges of maintaining an all-volunteer force of Citizen-Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    AUSA
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Jody Daniels
    Walter E. Washington Convention Center
    Andrew Lombardo

