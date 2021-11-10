Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve's top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think 'upstream'

    Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, hosts a breakout session Oct. 11 to discuss recruiting and retention during the Association of the United States Army 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. He discussed the challenges of maintaining an all-volunteer force of Citizen-Soldiers with his fellow senior-enlisted leaders from units throughout the Army Reserve. “Today’s Army Reserve senior-enlisted breakout session is about people and culture change. The Army Reserve leadership cannot do this alone – we’re going to do this as a team. I need your help in embracing culture change,” Lombardo said. Dance with me in the park – don’t make me dance by myself,” he added, referencing a TED Talk entitled, “How to Start a Movement” about how a leader is only as strong as his or her followers. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

