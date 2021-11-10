Army Reserve’s top enlisted Soldier challenges leaders to think ‘upstream’

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, hosts a breakout session Oct. 11 to discuss recruiting and retention during the Association of the United States Army 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. He discussed the challenges of maintaining an all-volunteer force of Citizen-Soldiers with his fellow senior-enlisted leaders from units throughout the Army Reserve. “Today’s Army Reserve senior-enlisted breakout session is about people and culture change. The Army Reserve leadership cannot do this alone – we’re going to do this as a team. I need your help in embracing culture change,” Lombardo said. Dance with me in the park – don’t make me dance by myself,” he added, referencing a TED Talk entitled, “How to Start a Movement” about how a leader is only as strong as his or her followers. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

