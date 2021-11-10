Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil, Oct. 11, 2021. The Unified Command established two decontamination stations in Orange County to clean recreational vessels impacted by the oil spill. To start the process of getting your vessel decontaminated, you will need to contact the claims hotline at 1-866-985-8366, schedule a time for vessel decontamination, and arrive at the location provided on the date and time of your appointment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy upload)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6883994
|VIRIN:
|210820-G-G0211-2003
|Resolution:
|855x641
|Size:
|175.9 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
