Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil [Image 3 of 3]

    Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil, Oct. 11, 2021. The Unified Command established two decontamination stations in Orange County to clean recreational vessels impacted by the oil spill. To start the process of getting your vessel decontaminated, you will need to contact the claims hotline at 1-866-985-8366, schedule a time for vessel decontamination, and arrive at the location provided on the date and time of your appointment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy upload)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6883994
    VIRIN: 210820-G-G0211-2003
    Resolution: 855x641
    Size: 175.9 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight
    San Diego CBS and NBC news affiliates interview Cmdr. Seth Parker
    Contracted workers decontaminate a vessel impacted by oil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Coast Guard
    California
    OC Oil Spill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT