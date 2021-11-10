Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego CBS and NBC news affiliates interview Cmdr. Seth Parker [Image 2 of 3]

    San Diego CBS and NBC news affiliates interview Cmdr. Seth Parker

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    San Diego CBS and NBC news affiliates interview Cmdr. Seth Parker, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector San Diego, after a flyover of the San Diego coastline following the Orange County oil spill, Oct. 11, 2021. The Orange County oil spill Unified Command is utilizing all federal, state, and local resources to conduct cleanup efforts, including multiple overflights to inform future cleanup operations. No oil was observed in the water or on San Diego County beaches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

