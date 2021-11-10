Members of local media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight of the San Diego County shoreline with a trained pollution observer aboard a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Oct. 11, 2021. No oil was observed in the water or on San Diego County beaches. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6883988
|VIRIN:
|211011-G-G0211-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
