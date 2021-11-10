Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight [Image 1 of 3]

    Media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Members of local media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight of the San Diego County shoreline with a trained pollution observer aboard a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Oct. 11, 2021. No oil was observed in the water or on San Diego County beaches. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6883988
    VIRIN: 211011-G-G0211-2001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media outlets from San Diego participate in an overflight [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Coast Guard
    California
    OC Oil Spill

