SFFW 2021 Airshow

211009-N-WY048-1085 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 09, 2021) – The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” demonstrate the capabilities of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at the 2021 San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) Air Show. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

