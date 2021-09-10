Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight [Image 10 of 11]

    SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211009-N-SS350-3336 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” performs a flyby at an air show during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6881867
    VIRIN: 211009-N-SS350-3336
    Resolution: 3648x2052
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    Blue Angels Flight Demonstration
    SFFW 2021 Airshow
    SFFW 2021 Airshow
    SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight
    SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight
    SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT