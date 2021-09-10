SFFW21 Blue Angels Demostration Flight

211009-N-SS350-3336 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” performs a flyby at an air show during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

