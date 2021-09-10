Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFFW 2021 Airshow [Image 7 of 11]

    SFFW 2021 Airshow

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211009-N-WY048-1031 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 09, 2021) – The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the “Blue Angels,” demonstrate the capabilities of the F/A-18E Super Hornet at the 2021 San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) Air Show. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6881863
    VIRIN: 211009-N-WY048-1031
    Resolution: 2309x1732
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFFW 2021 Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Fleet Week
    Navy Region Southwest
    Blue Angels
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

