VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2021) Capt. Pete Shoemaker, deputy commodore, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, speaks during the first graduation ceremony for the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence – Training (NAMCE-T) course onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 8. The newly established 90-day NAMCE-T course trains maintainers on how to check the material condition and perform corrosion control on the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

Date Taken: 10.08.2021
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, 211008-N-CJ362-1226, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.