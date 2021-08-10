Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211008-N-CJ362-1226 [Image 2 of 3]

    211008-N-CJ362-1226

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    211008-N-CJ362-1226

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2021) Capt. Pete Shoemaker, deputy commodore, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, speaks during the first graduation ceremony for the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence – Training (NAMCE-T) course onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 8. The newly established 90-day NAMCE-T course trains maintainers on how to check the material condition and perform corrosion control on the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 10:58
    Photo ID: 6881668
    VIRIN: 211008-N-CJ362-1226
    Resolution: 3638x2422
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211008-N-CJ362-1226 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211008-N-CJ362-1182
    211008-N-CJ362-1226
    211008-N-CJ362-1250

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMCE-T GRADUATES FIRST CLASS TO ENHANCE HORNET READINESS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Aviation
    AIRLANT
    NAMCE-T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT