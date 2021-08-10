NAMCE-T GRADUATES FIRST CLASS TO ENHANCE HORNET READINESS

Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence - Training (NAMCE-T) graduated their first wave of 17 Sailors onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 8.



The new course trains maintainers on how to check the material condition and perform corrosion control of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.



“NAMCE-T was designed and executed by Sailors for Sailors,” said Capt. Brian Becker, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic chief of staff. “This is an opportunity for Sailors to innovate. It shows direct results on the short and long-term conditions for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.”



Becker worked alongside the Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic (CSFWL) team to empower junior and senior Sailors to build the course.



NAMCE-T is a Sailor driven initiative. The syllabus was created from the already established maintenance publications and inspection criteria. Squadrons can send their aircraft maintainers to the newly established 90-day NAMCE-T course that will take place four times a year.



“By allowing the Sailors themselves to help build the program they have exceeded expectations with the knowledge they have shared to the students,” said Capt. Ted Ricciardella, commodore, CSFWL. “Now those students can go back to their commands and keep the cycle of knowledge flowing.”

