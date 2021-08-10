211008-N-CJ362-1182



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2021) Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence – Training (NAMCE-T) graduates its first class of 17 Sailors onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 8. The newly established 90-day NAMCE-T course trains maintainers on how to check the material condition and perform corrosion control on the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

