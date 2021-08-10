211008-N-CJ362-1182
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2021) Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence – Training (NAMCE-T) graduates its first class of 17 Sailors onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 8. The newly established 90-day NAMCE-T course trains maintainers on how to check the material condition and perform corrosion control on the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6881667
|VIRIN:
|211008-N-CJ362-1182
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211008-N-CJ362-1182 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAMCE-T GRADUATES FIRST CLASS TO ENHANCE HORNET READINESS
LEAVE A COMMENT