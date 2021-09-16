210916-N-YP246-1190 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Command Master Chief Earl Johnson (right) of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) helps strike down pallets during a replenishment-at-sea. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)
|09.16.2021
|10.09.2021 05:53
|6881546
|210916-N-YP246-1190
|5472x3648
|779.49 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|0
