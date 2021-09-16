Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 7]

    Replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210916-N-YP246-1190 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Command Master Chief Earl Johnson (right) of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) helps strike down pallets during a replenishment-at-sea. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 05:53
    Photo ID: 6881546
    VIRIN: 210916-N-YP246-1190
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 779.49 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    replenishment at sea"
    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    "USS Green Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT