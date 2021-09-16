210916-N-YP246-1083 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Master Chief Culinary Specialist Kenneth Sheppard (left) and Retail Specialist Seaman Eric Sheppard strike down pallets during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 05:53 Photo ID: 6881543 VIRIN: 210916-N-YP246-1083 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 831.33 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.