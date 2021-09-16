210916-N-YP246-1056 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Keyona Lawes (left) and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Sebastian Castano observe the fuel probe while Seaman Jacob Smith stands as wench watcher during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

