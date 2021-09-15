Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd ECES constructs avionics tent [Image 4 of 4]

    332nd ECES constructs avionics tent

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pose after assembling two small shelter systems Sept. 17, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The new small shelter systems will help the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron store new avionics equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6881464
    VIRIN: 210917-F-AT619-1004
    Resolution: 3991x2666
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    332 ECES
    Construction
    Equipment

