332nd ECES constructs avionics tent

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pose after assembling two small shelter systems Sept. 17, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The new small shelter systems will help the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron store new avionics equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

