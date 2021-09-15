U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Rietz, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, pauses after striking a stake while setting the foundation of a small shelter system Sept. 17, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The new small shelter systems will help the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron store new avionics equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6881463 VIRIN: 210917-F-AT619-1003 Resolution: 3940x2632 Size: 702.47 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332nd ECES constructs avionics tent [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.