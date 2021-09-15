332nd ECES constructs avionics tent

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Gabriel Cuerto, left, Trevor Jones, right, and, Staff Sgt. Paul Rietz, middle, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, set the foundation of a small shelter system Sept. 17, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The new small shelter systems will help the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron store new avionics equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

