    Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds [Image 2 of 2]

    Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    III Corps

    Company A, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers pose for a photo at the range at Fort Hood, Texas, July 21, 2021. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez is the only female captured in the photo and part of the first wave of females to join a combat MOS in her unit. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 21:32
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Corps; Fort Hood; Hispanic Heritage Month

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    III Corps

