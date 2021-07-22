Company A, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers pose for a photo at the range at Fort Hood, Texas, July 21, 2021. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez is the only female captured in the photo and part of the first wave of females to join a combat MOS in her unit. (Courtesy photo)
Hispanic Heritage Month: Beating the odds
