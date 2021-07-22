Company A, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers pose for a photo at the range at Fort Hood, Texas, July 21, 2021. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez is the only female captured in the photo and part of the first wave of females to join a combat MOS in her unit. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6881348 VIRIN: 072121-A-HC115-2002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.78 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.