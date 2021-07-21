Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds [Image 1 of 2]

    Hispanic Heritage Month; Beating the odds

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    III Corps

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Martinez (left), Spc. Cinthia Ramirez (middle), and Pfc. Russle (right), all with 1st Cavalry Division, pose for a photo, Fort Hood, Texas, July 21, 2021. The crew shot the highest in the company during their summer gunnery range. (Courtesy photo)

