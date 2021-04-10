Sound the Alarm: Learn the sounds of fire safety

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Lewis, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, gives hand signals to the fire truck operator to halt Oct. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During Fire Prevention Week, the 60 CES aims to increase awareness and educate Team Travis on fire prevention measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
