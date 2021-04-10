Sound the Alarm: Learn the sounds of fire safety

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Lt. Col. Clint Townsend, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, display the Fire Prevention Week proclamation Oct. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During Fire Prevention Week, the 60 CES aims to increase awareness and educate Team Travis on fire prevention measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

