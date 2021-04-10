A duffle bag that holds boots, pants and other fire protection gear hangs on a rack Oct. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Each firefighter at Travis AFB is issued a bag to secure their gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:38
|Photo ID:
|6881223
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-NP696-1070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sound the Alarm: Learn the sounds of fire safety [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sound the Alarm: Learn the sounds of fire safety
