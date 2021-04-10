A duffle bag that holds boots, pants and other fire protection gear hangs on a rack Oct. 4, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Each firefighter at Travis AFB is issued a bag to secure their gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:38 Photo ID: 6881223 VIRIN: 211004-F-NP696-1070 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sound the Alarm: Learn the sounds of fire safety [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.