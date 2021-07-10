RADM Jim Aiken takes Tour

CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) Peruvian navy midshipman Sabastian Lopez (left) gives a tour of the crypt of Peruvian Admiral Miguel Grau to Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet Command Master Chief Robert Florentino during Peru’s bicentennial celebration, Oct. 7, 2021. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

