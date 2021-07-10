Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Robert Florentino and RADM Jim Aiken Render Honors [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Master Chief Robert Florentino and RADM Jim Aiken Render Honors

    CALLAO, PERU

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CALLAO, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) U.S. 4th Fleet Command Master Chief Robert Florentino, Peruvian navy midshipman Sabastian Lopez (middle) and Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet render honors to the crypt of Peruvian Admiral Miguel Grau during Peru’s bicentennial celebration, Oct. 7, 2021. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6881201
    VIRIN: 211007-N-RL853-0225
    Resolution: 3123x2670
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    This work, Command Master Chief Robert Florentino and RADM Jim Aiken Render Honors [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

