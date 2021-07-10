Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Jim Aiken Speaks at Peruvian War College [Image 1 of 3]

    RADM Jim Aiken Speaks at Peruvian War College

    MIRAFLORES, PERU

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MIRAFLORES, Peru (Oct. 7, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Southern Forces Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks on ingenuity during Peru’s War College symposium at Delfines Hotel and Convention Center during Peru’s bicentennial celebration, Oct. 7, 2021. Peru’s bicentennial is a historical milestone, commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence and the birth of their navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Location: MIRAFLORES, PE
    This work, RADM Jim Aiken Speaks at Peruvian War College [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

