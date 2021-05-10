Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March [Image 2 of 2]

    Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Mark Kane 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Col. Todd Allison (foreground), garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, sign this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation on Oct. 5 as part of the end of the event’s activities coordinated by Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6881152
    VIRIN: 211005-A-FX896-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    This work, Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS

    Rock Island Arsenal

    Army Community Service

    Domestic Violence Advocacy

    Domestic Violence Awareness
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Community Service
    Domestic Violence Advocacy

