Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March

Col. Todd Allison (foreground), garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, sign this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation on Oct. 5 as part of the end of the event’s activities coordinated by Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy.
10.05.2021
10.08.2021
|6881152
|211005-A-FX896-1002
|6000x4000
|6.74 MB
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|0
|0
