Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March

Photo By Mark Kane | Col. Todd Allison (foreground), garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, sign this year's Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation on Oct. 5 as part of the end of the event's activities coordinated by Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois (Oct. 5, 2021) – Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness March on Oct. 5 during the lunch hour that started at the Exchange and concluded at the steps of ACS at the southeast corner of Building 110.



During the march the crowd chanted, “It’s never ok. It’s never alright. Raise your voice and join the fight!”



Col. Todd Allison, Garrison Commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, Command Sergeant Major, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, helped to lead the march and the signing of this year's proclamation, as well as signing the rock for the DVAM observance.



Crystal Bartholomew, domestic violence advocate, RIA Army Community Service, lead the coordination efforts for this year's event.



"I want to thank everyone who joined us for being willing to take time out of their day and show their support," said Bartholomew. "Every person who was in attendance was telling victims and survivors that there are those who care and we will be there for you, and we will continue to show the world abuse is not acceptable."



Numerous employees from many of the Garrison directorates and other installation commands participated in the march and signed both the proclamation and the rock.



The U.S. Army supports the Domestic Violence Awareness Month observance every October to bring attention to an issue that undermines the Army values. Through Army-provided programs and community support, the Army will continue to promote healthy relationships, support victims and hold perpetrators accountable.



Domestic violence goes against the Army values and has negative effects on both Soldier and Family readiness. The Army makes it clear in word and deed that domestic violence is unacceptable and not tolerated, and resources are available for those who need help. The Army is committed to fully supporting its Families and assisting in the development of their resiliency, health and wellbeing.



Our awareness, connectedness, and support can make the difference in giving someone an outlet or lifeline to safety and success. Without awareness we are blind, without action we are perpetual, and with these two key ingredients, we can create social change that leads us to a healthier, happier existence. Just as abuse is a pattern of abusive behavior(s), we can create a pattern of change in doing our part by: Raising Awareness -Taking Action -To= Create Social Change!



If you would like more information on strengthening healthy relationships, or feel unsafe in your current relationship, contact Bartholomew at crystal.l.bartholomew2.ctr@mail.mil or by phone at 309-782-3773. The RIA Domestic Abuse Crisis Line is also available for immediate assistance at 309-912-6089.