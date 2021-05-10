Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal and tenant commands march as part of the Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness March on Oct. 5. Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, is seen using a bullhorn to assist in leading the group in a chant of, “It’s never ok. It’s never alright. Raise your voice and join the fight!”

