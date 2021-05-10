Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March [Image 1 of 2]

    Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Mark Kane 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal and tenant commands march as part of the Army Community Service Domestic Violence Advocacy’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness March on Oct. 5. Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, is seen using a bullhorn to assist in leading the group in a chant of, “It’s never ok. It’s never alright. Raise your voice and join the fight!”

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:15
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal conducts Domestic Violence Awareness March [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

