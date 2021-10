USS San Antonio Homecoming

NORFOLK, Va. – The San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transits the Elizabeth River in preparation for its return to homeport. San Antonio returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 8, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

