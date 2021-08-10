NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors greet family members as the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) returns to its homeport. San Antonio returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 8, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:16 Photo ID: 6881150 VIRIN: 211008-N-PW494-0315 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.45 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antonio Homecoming [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.