    USS San Antonio Homecoming [Image 14 of 17]

    USS San Antonio Homecoming

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors man the rails of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) as it returns to its homeport. San Antonio returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk Oct. 8, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6881145
    VIRIN: 211008-N-PW494-0257
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Homecoming [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Deployment
    USS San Antonio
    IWO
    RTHP

