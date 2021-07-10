Wing Leadership Rounds

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erick Fierro, center left, 60th AMW interim command chief, speak with Master Sgt. Michael Powers, center right, and Master Sgt. Mario Francis, both 60th AMW Honor Guard superintendents, during Leadership Rounds Oct. 7, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Garlow and Fierro toured the base’s Honor Guard building, Child Development Center and dining facility to see a sample of the 60th Force Support Squadron mission. The Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

