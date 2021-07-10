Wing Leadership Round Oct. 7

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, back right, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Master Sgt. Mario Francis, 60th AMW Honor Guard superintendent, look on while a cadre of Honor Guardsmen perform a mock ceremony as part of the Leadership Rounds program Oct. 7, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Garlow, along with Chief Master Sgt. Erick Fierro, 60th AMW interim command chief, toured the base’s Honor Guard building, Child Development Center and dining facility to see a sample of the 60th Force Support Squadron mission. The Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

