    Wing Leadership Rounds Oct. 7 [Image 2 of 5]

    Wing Leadership Rounds Oct. 7

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Erick Fierro, 60th AMW interim command chief, center, speak with Airman 1st Class Neysha Quinones, 60th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, during Leadership Rounds Oct. 7, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Garlow and Fierro toured the base’s Honor Guard building, Child Development Center and dining facility to see a sample of the 60th FSS mission. The Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 11:48
    Photo ID: 6880788
    VIRIN: 211007-F-VG042-1078
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 250.04 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wing Leadership Rounds Oct. 7 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

