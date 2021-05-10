Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training

A canine handler and his dog search for explosive material during a training scenario at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Oct. 5, 2021. The Alpena CRCT center hosted a training event for the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, Oct. 3 to 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021
Location: MI, US