A canine handler interacts with his dog during a traffic stop training scenario at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021. The Alpena CRCT center hosted a training event for the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, Oct. 3 to 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6880649
|VIRIN:
|211005-Z-ZH169-1063
|Resolution:
|3748x5840
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
LEAVE A COMMENT