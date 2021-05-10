Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training [Image 7 of 14]

    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A canine handler walks his dog at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021. The Alpena CRCT center hosted a training event for the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, Oct. 3 to 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6880651
    VIRIN: 211005-Z-ZH169-1169
    Resolution: 3670x5504
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training
    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alpena CRTC hosts canine handlers training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    law enforcement
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena CRTC
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT