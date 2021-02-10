U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lillian Levy, left, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group bioenvironmental engineer technician, and Staff Sgt. Carina Estrada, right, 332nd EMDG radiology technician, show Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, an X-ray machine Oct. 2, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 332nd EMDG provides medical assistance to 332nd AEW Airmen to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6880566 VIRIN: 211002-F-DU706-1059 Resolution: 3722x2479 Size: 3.63 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief meets with 332nd EMDG Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.