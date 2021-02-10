Chief meets with 332nd EMDG Airmen

U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group treat a simulated patient during a major accident exercise Oct. 2, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 332nd EMDG provides medical assistance to 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021