    Chief meets with 332nd EMDG Airmen

    Chief meets with 332nd EMDG Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group treat a simulated patient during a major accident response exercise Oct. 2, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The 332nd EMDG provides medical assistance to 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6880562
    VIRIN: 211002-F-DU706-1551
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief meets with 332nd EMDG Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Exercise
    readiness
    alert

