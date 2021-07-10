NAF Misawa Sailor Meet with Air Force Chief Master Sergeant

MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 7, 2021) – Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, U.S. Forces Japan Senior Enlisted Leader, shakes hands with Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Leora R. Smith, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, to present her with a coin. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)

