NAF Misawa Sailor Meet with Air Force General

MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 7, 2021) –Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, returns a salute to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tommy J. Hayner, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)

