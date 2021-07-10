Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Sailor Meet with Air Force Chief Master Sergeant [Image 4 of 5]

    NAF Misawa Sailor Meet with Air Force Chief Master Sergeant

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 7, 2021) – Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, U.S. Forces Japan Senior Enlisted Leader, presents Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Leora R. Smith, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, with a coin. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd)

