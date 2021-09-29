Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines take off from Kadena [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines take off from Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-12) – Marine Aircraft Group 41- 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Joint exercises allow the 18th Wing and sister services to build and maintain familiarity with one another, strengthening cooperation across the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 00:55
    Photo ID: 6880224
    VIRIN: 210929-F-GD090-0099
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines take off from Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Marines
    1st Marine Air Craft Wing
    Indo-PACOM
    VMFA-12

