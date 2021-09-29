Marines take off from Kadena

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-12) – Marine Aircraft Group 41 - 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off over a Marine during exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Joint exercises allow the 18th Wing and sister services to build and maintain familiarity with one another, strengthening cooperation across the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

