Marines take off from Kadena

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jesse McGough, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-12) – Marine Aircraft Group 41 - 4th Marine Aircraft Wing F/A 18 Hornet pilot, parks a Hornet during exercise Noble Jaguar 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 is a joint exercise with the III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy 7th Fleet. The 18th Wing refueled and provided hangars for VMFA-12 and their aircraft during the exercise, helping sister services maintain combat readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to protect the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

