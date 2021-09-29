U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jesse McGough, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-12) – Marine Aircraft Group 41 - 4th Marine Aircraft Wing F/A 18 Hornet pilot, parks a Hornet during exercise Noble Jaguar 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021. Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 is a joint exercise with the III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy 7th Fleet. The 18th Wing refueled and provided hangars for VMFA-12 and their aircraft during the exercise, helping sister services maintain combat readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to protect the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6880221
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-GD090-0029
|Resolution:
|4784x7176
|Size:
|13.78 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines take off from Kadena [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
