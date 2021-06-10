USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks with local media aboard Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) to local media Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

